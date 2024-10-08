Smoky Mountain DNA – new single from Dolly Parton

Smoky Mountain DNA is the name of Dolly Parton’s next album, and the first single to be featured from the project.

This record is described as a celebration of Dolly’s family, both the Parton and Owens sides, and the music she has shared with her various kinfolk throughout her life. Both newly-recorded tracks and archival recordings appear side-by-side on this set that will include two CDs, or three LPs.

Anyone who knows her story is aware that Dolly grew up in the mountains of east Tennessee, and has often credited the songs her mother taught her, and the hymns that she sang at her grandparents church, as having formed her musical identity growing up. And a big part of that was bluegrass music, which she loves to sing to this day.

While Parton is the main attraction, this album includes contributions from several members of her clan, spanning five generations. The whole project hews pretty close to a mountain sound, but isn’t all bluegrass.

Smoky Mountain DNA, however, is pure grass. Have a listen…

This new Smoky Mountain DNA album doesn’t release until November 15, but pre-orders for the audio CD, vinyl LPs, or digital downloads are enabled now.

There will also be a documentary series covering these many aspects of Dolly’s life and family, premiering in the new year. We’ll share those details as they are announced.