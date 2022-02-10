Smilin’ – new single from Cedar Hill

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for Cedar Hill, one of the most prominent and enduring bluegrass groups in the New England region. Helmed by mandolinist Frank Ray, the band has been producing consistently strong bluegrass since 1967, with a variety of personnel changes over the years. Their next full-length project, New Chapter, is set for release in a few weeks.

This latest track is a powerful statement of positivity and paying things forward, written by Danny Lee Allison called Smilin’. And that is exactly what you’ll do when you listen to the lyrics, sung smartly here by Cedar Hill guitarist Dalton Harper. It relates three examples of people doing a good turn for their fellow man, and how each small favor begets the next, told in a bouncy bluegrass style.

Smilin’ features the regular lineup of the band supporting Harper. Bill Cross is on reso-guitar, Pete Brown on fiddle, Patti LaFleur on bass, and Frank on mandolin.

Have a listen…

Smilin’ is available as a single now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct. It will also be included on New Chapter, which is set for release on March 4.