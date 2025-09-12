Smell the Rose from The Foreign Landers

The Foreign Landers, i.e., Tabitha and David Benedict, have a lovely new song today as their latest single, one called Smell the Rose. It comes from a new project they have recently completed, soon to be released.

David shared a few details about the song.

“Smell the Rose was co-written by Tabitha, myself, and our good friend Danielle Yother of The Wilderflower band. Danielle also sings harmony on the track, alongside Tabitha’s lead vocal. The recording features our bandmates Julian Pinelli on fiddle and Nate Sabat on bass, with Tabitha on banjo/guitar and me on mandolin.

It’s a bittersweet song that reflects on how the countless wonders around us come and go all too soon. And how ultimately we have to find our hope in Someone greater.”

As always, Tabitha demonstrates why she is held in such high regard as a vocalist in bluegrass and acoustic music, with superb support from David, Nate, and Julian.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen.

Smell the Rose is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.