Small Town America drops for Danny Roberts

Mountain Home Music has a new single tomorrow for Danny Roberts, mandolinist and founding member of The Grascals.
It’s a song he wrote about a common theme in bluegrass music, which gives the song its name, the loss of
. Danny says the idea crystallized on a brief road trip not long ago. Small Town America
“A few years ago, I was driving back to Nashville from East Tennessee and decided to take the backroads instead of interstates. This drive brought me through several small towns, and it seemed that every square — what was once the heart and soul of the town — was now pretty much closed down, with boarded up windows, vacant buildings, and no people around. As I drove on, it occurred to me that at the edge of every town with a shut-down town square there was a Walmart store with a full parking lot, and bustling with people. That made me start thinking of the small town that I grew up in, and how busy the courthouse square was when I was a kid — but after the Walmart moved in, pretty much everything on the square shut down. They say progress has to make a way, but when’s enough enough?”
It’s something with which anyone with small town roots can empathize.
Roberts employs his talented family on this track. His wife,
Andrea Roberts, whose Agency books The Grascals, Sister Sadie, Seth Mulder, and several other bluegrass acts, sings harmony and plays bass, with their daughter, Jaelee Roberts, a successful solo recording artist and guitarist for Sister Sadie, singing harmony as well.
Further support comes from Tony Wray, who plays guitar and banjo, and Danny’s Grascals bandmate Adam Haynes on fiddle.
Have a listen…
Small Town America from Danny Roberts will be available on September 26 from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves are enabled now.
Radio programmers can get the track now via
AirPlay Direct.
