Slowly Getting You Out of the Way video from Nick Chandler

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video for their current single with Nick Chandler & Delivered, . Slowly Getting You Out of the Way
Fresh off his difficult but ultimately successful
battle with COVID 19, Nick looks and sounds great, and says that they had originally planned to shoot this back in October.
“I am so excited about our single,
Slowly Getting You Out Of The Way. Due to my illness we were not able to shoot a video when the song first released. I’m so happy we were finally able to get with all the great folks at Pinecastle and shoot this video. Special thanks to Gary, Hudson, and Zach for sticking with me these last few months. I’m so proud of these guys and I hope you all enjoy this tune.”
The song is a classic from Randall Hylton which has been recorded several times by bluegrass artists, perhaps most memorably by The Bluegrass Cardinals and Flatt Lonesome. Now Nick Chandler & Delivered put their own spin on this timeless number.
Nick is supported by regular bandmates, Zach McCracken on banjo, Gary Trivette on bass, and Hudson Bosworth on guitar. Chandler plays mandolin and sings the lead.
Slowly Getting You Out Of The Way by Nick Chandler & Delivered is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.
We’re all delighted that Nick is back on his feet, with a full season of shows booked for 2022.
