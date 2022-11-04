Slow Leak – new single from John Lee

Skip to content
It’s no secret that a large percentage of bluegrass lovers are also fans of traditional country music, and vice versa. Note the popularity of The Malpass Brothers on the bluegrass festival circuit, perhaps the one market that is still open to a honky tonk country act with no interest in modern country.
We’ve even seen more mainstream country artists and sounds coming into the bluegrass scene, with the acoustic country style moving closer and closer to grass, even as a separate jamgrass world is growing outside of contemporary bluegrass.
We have another example in
John Lee, whose new album, Journey You’re Taking, features country songs done up bluegrass style, with help from some of the top pickers and singers in our genre. Lee offers 15 of his original songs, performed with support from artists like Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Kristin Scott Benson, Don Rigsby, Tim Surrett, Mark Fain, Web Snyder, Paul Brewster, and several others.
A first single is available, called
, an easy-going country number done up bluegrass about how life can knock the air out of you. It shows John to be both a first rate singer and a fine songwriter. Slow Leak
Have a listen…
Slow Leak and the full Journey You’re Taking album are available from popular download and streaming services online. The album and individual tracks can also be purchased for download from John’s label, New Church Street Music.
