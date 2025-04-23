Slow Down Rabbit video from Magnolia Street String Band

New Jersey’s Magnolia Street String Band has utilized their proximity to New York City in their latest music video, which juxtaposes the hectic activity in Times Square with the children’s song, Slow Down Rabbit.

The band consists of Sheila Vee on guitar and lead vocals, along with a group of experienced musicians that includes Nick Conte on mandolin and guitar, Bobby Baxmeyer on banjo and reso-guitar, Eli Felton on fiddle, and Ron Greenstein on bass. Sheila has had the group together in various forms since 2013, and they focus on her original songs in a traditional bluegrass setting.

Their most recent project is By the Light of the Moon, released late last year, which is not specifically for children, but meant to appeal to family members of all ages. That’s how Slow Down Rabbit was chosen for inclusion. Vee has been teaching music to children for some years now, and has become well aware of the power of music to change the mood.

The video concept is both visually and intellectually appealing, depicting the manic pace of the Big Apple in speeded up fashion while hearing the familiar lyric, “slow down rabbit if you please.” To get that effect, they had to film at four times the normal video speed, with Sheila performing the song slowed down to match.

We asked what that was like.

“It was actually pretty funny. I had to try to stay still (which is really difficult for me) and mouth the lyrics at 25% speed.

So I looked ridiculous…

And folks walked by either staring or cheering for me. Definitely an unforgettable experience.

The most interesting thing is that New York City, Times Square in particular, is packed full of interesting things, so folks were not completely shocked by our strange behavior.”

It was clearly worth it, as the finished product is quite effective, with a very different look from the typical bluegrass music video. They balance that with a normal speed depiction of Magnolia Street String Band performing the song in a more bucolic space.

Have a look/listen. It’s enjoyable on both fronts.

Slow Down Rabbit, and the full By The Light of the Moon album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and on audio CD and vinyl LP directly from the artists.