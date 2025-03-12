Sleepy Eyed John from Jesse Smathers

Sometimes nothing in this world beats a great old song, one that has survived for generations because people just love to hear it.

That’s what we have in Jesse Smathers‘ latest Mountain Home Music single, a new cut of the old favorite Sleepy Eyed John. And like so much of what we hear lately from Jesse, he of Lonesome River Band fame, it has a distinct old timey vibe.

Smathers explained a bit about his recording of the song.

“My friend, the legendary banjo player of Lost & Found legacy, Gene Parker, inspired my version of Sleepy Eyed John. Originally written by Kentucky fiddler Tex Atchison and made a hit by country singer Johnny Horton, I wanted to give this fun, bouncy number a suitable mountainous stringband flavor. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I did picking and singing it!”

The song has had a number of memorable bluegrass arrangements over the years; Alan Munde’s instrumental version on Banjo Sandwich and Jim & Jesse’s from their comedy album come immediately to mind. We can now add this one from Jesse Smathers to the list.

Jesse takes the guitar and lead vocal, with support from Hunter Berry on fiddle, Corbin Hayslett on banjo, Nick Goad on mandolin, and Joe Hannabach on bass. Dale Perry adds the distinctive bass vocal, joined by Goad and Patrick Robertson on harmony.

Have a listen…

Sleepy Eyed John is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.