Skaggs Place Studio to reopen near Nashville

Charlotte Scott, Ricky Skaggs, and Sean Badum at Skaggs Place Studio

Ricky Skaggs has announced the reopening of his popular Skaggs Place Studio tomorrow, July 16, after several years of extensive remodeling and renovation.

Opened in 1968 by Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys, Skaggs acquired it in 1998, and did extensive refurbishing at the time. Since that time, successful records have been recorded there by a number of top artists in pop and country music, including Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Peter Frampton, Barry Gibb, Earl Scruggs, Huey Lewis, Doc Watson, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Marty Stuart, Alison Krauss, Bruce Hornsby, John Fogerty, John Anderson, Joan Osborne, Bobby Bare, Martina McBride, Seals & Crofts,the Gaither Vocal Band, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless, and several more.

The studio was closed during the COVID year of 202, and Ricky has used the intervening years to bring everything up to today’s standards.

“I’m so happy that my newly renovated recording studio, Skaggs Place, is finally ready to open up again. We’ve done so many things to make it a first-class recording studio in the quiet little town of Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was already a studio where many Grammy-Award-winning projects have been recorded, but with new improvements, like raising the ceiling height to 14 feet, new hardwood floors, amp lockers for live recordings, a new lighting system, a new HVAC system where air falls from overhead down into the room so it’s very quiet, just to name a few. It’s just a cool place to be creative.

I’ve been collecting old vintage microphones and outboard tube gear since I first came to Nashville back in 1980, t they all still sound great and are ready to work for a new generation of artists, engineers and producers.

We have Pro Tools and Analog 24 track recording as well.”

The studio has a number of spaces that can be used for recording, with a main live room measuring 38’x27′, with those 14′ ceilings. Despite many improvements, this room still sports the cypress paneling that Allen installed in 1968. At the heart of the studio is their 72-input Amek 9098i console, which Skaggs calls Dorothy, after his mom.

“The studio has a great live sound, and it’s big enough to record live videos as well. It’s also spacious enough that string sessions could easily fit into the cutting room. There are lots of old vintage photographs of many of my heroes and major influencers in the music industry.

I believe anyone wanting to get away from downtown Nashville will find that Skaggs Place Studio will serve them well.

I’m very excited for the future.”

Skaggs’ longtime manager Charlotte Scott will be in charge of booking time at Skaggs Place, with Sean Badum serving as Studio Manager and Engineer. They can be contacted through the Ricky Skaggs web site.