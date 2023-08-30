Six Guns – new single and video from Todd Taylor

Rockin’ Todd Taylor is back with a new single release, and accompanying music video, featuring his signature style of rock ‘n’ roll banjo. But instead of a cover of an ’80s rock classic, this time out it’s a song he has written.

Six Guns tells the story of a stock character bad guy, who travels the country with his five string and his six shooters by his side. Done up in an outlaw country style, Todd brings it to life in the movie video, complete with a tongue-in-cheek intro.

His banjo buddy, John McEuen, shares a few words about this latest release.

“Todd Taylor plays slow banjo licks? Writes songs with lyrics, and sings them?

On his new release of Six Guns he does all that very well, and makes me wonder what took him so long to sing on a recording. It’s about time, Todd! What other songs do you have that you are holding back on?

Todd Taylor is now coming in to the world as more than ‘just’ a banjo picker, which he does amazingly, but as a singer/songwriter/producer of good recordings. I wish him well!”

Have a look/listen…

Six Guns is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.