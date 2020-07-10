Six Feet Under The Ground from Glen Duncan

The new single this week from fiddler and vocalist Glen Duncan, Six Feet Under The Ground, is the third released in advance of his upcoming album from Engelhardt Music Group.

Long time bluegrass veteran, Duncan, has ‘been there and done that’ in the music world, performing, recording, or producing with almost everyone who matters in Nashville. His credits include work with Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, The Osborne Brothers, Roy Acuff, Ralph Stanley, Mac Wiseman, Doyle Lawson, and Larry Sparks. In the country world he’s been called upon by Shania Twain, John Denver, George Strait, Mark Knopfler, Reba McEntire, George Jones, Faith Hill, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Statler Brothers, Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Davis, Hank Snow, Kenny Chesney, The Chieftains, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, and more. And he’s not done yet!

For this latest track, Glen set out to create a worthy tribute to the great Bill Monroe, his former boss, and someone he looked up to tremendously.

“When I was a Blue Grass Boy, it was always such a powerful moment to walk out on a festival stage with Bill Monroe and launch into a song like Six Feet Under The Ground!! That’s exactly the feeling I wanted to capture when I recorded this: Bean Blossom on a Saturday Night, a huge crowd under the trees, full of anticipation, and we’re kicking off our show with Six Feet Under The Ground.”

Duncan is supported here by a literal who’s who of bluegrass Nashville: Scott Vestal on banjo, Kenny Smith on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Rob Ickes on resophonic-guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass. To make it even more special, Del McCoury came in to sing the vocal harmony!

It’s a rockin’ track where Glen takes care of the lead vocal and the triple fiddles. You can definitely feel the old man’s presence.

Radio programmers can get Six Feet Under The Ground now from AirPlay Direct. It will be available to consumers wherever they stream or download music online next Friday (July 17).