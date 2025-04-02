Sisters & Brothers – The Roe Family Singers

What began as a duo for Minnesotans Kim and Quillan Roe has morphed into a large ensemble that specializes in combining old time musical elements with bluegrass, folk, and Americana among other genres. The group’s latest release, Sisters & Brothers on Bonfire Records is an all original collection of thought-provoking material, all performed in the band’s unique hybrid fashion.

As with all twelve selections on this recording, the opening track Road To Hell was penned by Quillan Roe. Describing how greed can cause hardship for the working man, this song is an excellent example of who the Roe Family Singers are as musicians and vocalists. Along with Quillan on lead vocals and banjo, and Kim on percussion, the group also consists of Erik Brandt on accordion, Dave Gusafson on mandolin, Dan Gardner on flat top guitar, Rich Rue on resonator guitar, Eric Paulson on bass, Adam Wirtzfield on musical saw, and Joe Hays who provides the percussive sound of Appalachian clogging. The ensemble is also joined by guest musicians Noah Levy on drums, David F. Robinson on second flat top guitar, and Annie Savage on fiddle.

Little Trouble is one of a few examples of creating a new song through borrowing lyrics and melodies from earlier songs and repurposing them to bring a current message. With lead vocals from Kim Roe, this song, which borrows from the old time standard Little Birdie, contemplates country life in comparison to living in a suburban city.

Another brilliant example of Quillan Roe’s repurposing is That September Day. With the melody being drawn from the traditional Australian song, The Wreck of the Dandenong, this piece is a touching account of the tragedy that took place on September 11, 2001. With sparse instrumentation, the lyrics of this song are bound to captivate the listener.

On the TV Today is a topical song about the tragic murder of George Floyd, while Loretta Lynn Blues, sung by Kim, is a powerful track with lyrics about treating women with equal amounts of respect. The latter includes harmony vocals from Annie Savage.

Bedtime In Boogie Town is a fun contrast to the album’s previous selections. This track in particular exhibits the Roe Family Singers’ dynamic energy in a way that most studio recordings can’t capture.

Brothers & Sisters not only combines traditional musical styles, but it does so with lyrics connected to current events. With this formula, the Roe Family Singers have taken an archaic form of music and have breathed into it a new life and energy.