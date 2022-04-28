Sister Sadie to Mountain Home Music Company

New look, new sound, new label…

Mountain Home Music has announced today the signing of Sister Sadie to the label.

The band has a new look, with the recent departure of founding members Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair, and a new sound from incoming vocalists Jaelee Roberts on guitar and Mary Meyer on mandolin. They join other founding members Deanie Richardson on fiddle and Gena Britt on banjo, along with bassist Hasee Ciacco.

Now they have a new exclusive recording contract with Mountain Home and are expected to start work on a new project later this summer.

Speaking jointly, the band has issued this statement:

“Sister Sadie is incredibly excited to be a part of the Mountain Home Family. We are looking forward to making a new record soon with this amazing team. On behalf of Gena, Deanie, Hasee, Jaelee, and Mary, thank you for believing in us and giving us a place to make more Sister Sadie music.”

Mountain Home producer and A&R man Jon Weisberger says that this group brings a lot of heft to the label, having won four IBMA Awards the past three years, not to mention stellar previous recordings and a powerful stage show.

“Sister Sadie has already had quite an impact on bluegrass. Their awards are testimony to that, but I believe a look at the esteem that musicians like Gena and Deanie have among their colleagues, and at the breadth of the group’s audience, tells the story at least as well as the trophies. We think the best is yet to come for Sister Sadie’s music, and we’re looking forward to bringing it to the world.”

The band has been performing and recording together since 2012, when the original members did a show at the Station Inn in Nashville, with no plans to ever do so again. The reaction was so powerful that they did a few more shows, and an album, and soon they were headlining festivals and winning major awards.

Look for more news about their upcoming Mountain Home project in the near future.