Singing With the Saints video from Headin’ Home

Headin’ Home Bluegrass, the Lindblom family of Savannah, GA, ha a new music video for one of the songs on their upcoming second album, . Down Where The Grass Is Blue
The Lindbloms and their four adult children make up the band, who discovered bluegrass when they visited western North Carolina some years ago. Mom and dad, Jon and Marina, are trained classical musicians who studied at the Eastman School of Music, and moved to Savannah to play with the symphony there. Jon is on bass and Marina on fiddle, assisted by oldest son Luke on reso-guitar, daughters Libby on guitar and Lucy on mandolin, along with younger brother Timothy on banjo.
And that’s not the end of the Lindblom clan! Five even younger brothers, aged 7-16, also perform together as The Brothers Five.
This week’s music video is for
Singing With the Saints, written by Buddy Davis, and sung by Libby with help from the rest of her family. It’s a truly upbeat version of this familiar number which will be included on the new album along with a number of new songs written within the band.
Check it out…
Down Where The Grass Is Blue will release on August 5. Pre-orders are enabled online for the CD, which will also be available from popular download and streaming services upon release.
Visit Headin’ Home online to find out when this dynamic group may be in your area.
