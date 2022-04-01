Singing The Blues video from Echo Valley

Skip to content
Bell Buckle Records has released a new album for Echo Valley, , along with a music video for the second single, Wildest Dreams . Singin’ The Blues
Echo Valley is the Anderson family of western Pennsylvania, five sisters and a brother, who are known for their sibling harmony, clean cut live show, and Gospel message. But they include more than Christian music in their show, including new original songs and classic covers.
Wildest Dreams boasts several new ones from Donna Ulisse, Jerry Salley, and other current bluegrass hitmakers.
Lizzy plays guitar, Emily is on fiddle, Olivia on banjo, Emmaline on bass, Dolly on mandolin, and David on banjo.
For this latest single, the band has gone retro with a version of Marty Robbins’ 1956 classic,
Singin’ The Blues, complete with a ’50s diner-styled music video. The ladies all having matching pastel sundresses, and little brother is in jeans and suspenders, in keeping with the retro vibe. Olivia takes the lead, supported by her sisters singing harmony, and we see them seated on spinning stools at Kelly O’s Diner in Pittsburgh.
The complete
Wildest Dreams album, and the two singles, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. CDs can be purchased directly from Echo Valley.
Radio programmers will find the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
