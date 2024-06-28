Sincerity drops for Red Camel Collective

Pinecastle Records has a new single for Red Camel Collective, a new band that is essentially the Junior Sisk Band, without Junior. That is, Heather Berry-Mabe on guitar and lead vocals, Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass.

This latest not only features Heather’s angelic voice, it’s also one she wrote called Sincerity. A driving grasser, it tells a story about a devout Christian asking her Creator for help staying on the true path. A well-written song, strongly supported by her bandmates, makes this a winning track for sure.

Jeff Partin provides the guest reso-guitar.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

Sincerity by Red Camel Collective is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.