Since You from Tom Paxton with Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer

Skip to content
Post navigation
Legendary folksinger and songwriter
Tom Paxton has seen several of his songs cut bluegrass style, but he hasn’t recorded much that way himself. A recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys, Tom is still going strong at 84, and has a new project called All New set for a July release, accompanied by co-writers Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, recorded live with an all-star band.
Today we have a sneak peek in the form of a single,
, written by Tom and Cathy and recorded in a bluegrass style. It’s a story of true love, and good times on the horizon which Paxton says still occurs even in a topsy turvy world. Since You
“It happens; don’t try to tell me it doesn’t. You’ll meet more than one person in a lifetime who will bring you up short and change your way of thinking – sometimes permanently. Usually, the change is for the better. Usually.”
Fink tells us that they set out to make this a grasser from the start.
“Tom and I write all kinds of songs and one of our goals in co-writing has been to write bluegrass songs. We may have crossed the line writing a happy bluegrass love song, but we did it! And with Kimber Ludiker on fiddle, Marcy Marxer on mandolin, and Alex Lacquement on bass, how could we lose? Love always wins.”
It’s a sprightly number that makes you feel good for listening.
Since You is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Look for
All New, a double album, from Tom, Cathy, and Marcy, on July 29
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/since-you-from-tom-paxton-with-cathy-fink-and-marcy-marxer/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="177"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/since-you-from-tom-paxton-with-cathy-fink-and-marcy-marxer/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_2" name="ak_js" value="2"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>