Since I Met You Baby from Larry Sparks

As always, word of a new release from Larry Sparks grabs the attention of anyone who loves soulful mountain bluegrass, and we are no exception. So the news of a new single and his next album coming soon had us ready to listen.

Rebel Records has dropped Since I Met You Baby as the last single before Sparks’ full album, Way Back When, hits on October 24. Those with long memories will recall this one from its original release in 1956 for Ivory Joe Hunter, a blues number later covered by Sonny James in 1969. It was a hit for both men, though James’ version topped the country charts in ’69 while Hunter’s just made it to #12 in ’57.

Since I Met You Baby has been covered dozens of times over the years, but it took Larry Sparks to give it an uptempo bluegrass treatment.

Larry says that he sends this out to his wife, Pam.

“I first heard Since I Met You Baby when I was a kid, and it came to mind when I started looking for new material for this album. Having enjoyed a good marriage to a good woman for many years, the words ring true to me personally.”

Sparks is on guitar and lead vocal, supported by bandmates Evan Wilson on mandolin and Larry D Sparks on bass. Ron Stewart adds guest banjo and fiddle, with Wilson providing a tenor vocal.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Since I Met You Baby is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Pre-orders and pre-saves for the full Way Back When album are likewise enabled.