Silver Eagle video from The Kody Norris Show

Anyone who remembers the era of the singing cowboy knows that they were as likely to sing about their horse as their girl. So what do bluegrass vocalists sing about? Their bus, of course!

And that is precisely the subject of the latest single and music video from The Kody Norris Show.

Rebel Records has released Silver Eagle, written by Jake Landers and Ben D. Johnson, one of the songs included on the Show’s current album, Highfalutin’ Hillbilly. They even brought in a cameo performance from a country music legend to cap off the lighthearted music video, which finds husband-and-wife bandleaders Kody Norris and Mary Rachel Nalley Norris sharing a day in the life on the road.

Fresh off a win for the 2025 Video of the Year from the IBMA for The Auctioneer, Kody says they had a blast making this one.

“Making this video was an absolute joy. With The Kody Norris Show, we put a lot of heart into the entertainment value of our videos, and are fully invested in the creative process. Once again working with James Gilley and the ProMotion team made bringing our vision to life easy, and we’re so grateful for their enthusiasm and creativity.

Having T. Graham Brown join us was the icing on the cake, and we can’t wait for fans to see this video and enjoy every moment as much as we did making it.”

Also featured are banjo picker Josiah Tyree and bass man Charlie Lowman.

Have a look/listen.

Silver Eagle, and the full Highfalutin’ Hillbilly album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and vinyl LPs can be purchased directly from the band online.