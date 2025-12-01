Silver Bells video from Dear Maribella & the Pigkickers

Here’s a Christmas offering from Dear Maribella & the Pigkickers, the Trakimowicz siblings from Hampstead, NC, who have made a mark of late with their family bluegrass sound. They have created a grassy arrangement of the holiday classic Silver Bells, which was first released in 1950, sung by Bing Crosby and Carol Richards.

It’s delivered here by big sister AnnMari Trakimowicz, who plays guitar, supported by Isabella Trakimowicz on fiddle, Peter Trakimowicz on banjo, Chris Trakimowicz on mandolin, and their dad, Joel Trakimowicz, on bass.

They’ve put together this clever video to share the song. Everybody sing!

Silver Bells from Dear Maribella & the Pigkickers is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.