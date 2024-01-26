Silence drops for Katelyn Ingardia

Talented South Carolina bluegrass singer and songwriter Katelyn Ingardia, lead vocalist for Backline, has released a new single today from her solo project, one she wrote with Louis Hughes called Silence.

The song is about the big empty space in your life when a romance ends, and the silence where once there was companionship.

Or as Katelyn put it…

“It is written from the perspective of one who has endured a sudden end to a relationship, and is longing for a final goodbye. Looking for closure.”

Supporting on the track are Zach Arnold on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass. Zach and Jeff sing harmony vocals.

It’s a lovely song and Katelyn’s voice makes you feel all the pain the lyrics express.

Check it out in this music video…

Silence is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.