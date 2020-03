Silas Powell survives serious auto accident

West Virginia mandolin player Silas Powell, leader of Silas Powell & the Powell Family Band, is recovering after a scary car accident last week.

According to Powell, he was traveling near Jane Lew, WV, this past Monday (March 9), when he lost control in a sharp curve during a rainstorm. His car rolled four times, and within fifteen minutes was fully engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, the 16 year old Silas emerged mostly unscathed, with just some slight damage to his left hand. He also says that he was lucky to not lose anything else important along with his car.

“I’m just happy to still be alive and thankful for all the support I’ve been given!” Powell says. “The music in me isn’t stopping anytime soon!”