Sierra Hull solos from Sturgill Simpson album by Tristan Scroggins

Nashville mandolinist Tristan Scroggins has continued to use his forced down time this year to study and transcribe music from his favorite players. And he makes his efforts available through his Patreon page, where anyone who pledges $5-$10 per month has access to regular lessons and transcriptions, and those at the $20 level can get to everything he posts.

Patreon has become a lifeline for a good many artists and creative types this year, with live performance opportunities curtailed. And students and fans have found it a bargain to get their hands on so much material for less than the cost of a typical in-person lesson each month.

Tristan’s latest endeavor is a set of solos he has transcribed of Sierra Hull’s playing from the recent Sturgill Simpson album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1. He and Sierra chose a number of solos to cover, including All the Pretty Colors, Just Let Go, Life of Sin, Railroad of Sin, Sitting Here Without You, and Water in the Well.

This latest set of solos are available on both of their Patreon pages, in both tab and standard notation.

“The transcription are available to both Sierra’s and my subscribers on Patreon. Sierra’s Patreon is more of a ‘behind the scenes’ opportunity, with benefits like sneak peeks of new songs and projects, lifestyle videos discussing topics like cooking, baking, music, books, movies, other interests, monthly live stream performances, and some mandolin, songwriting, and vocal workshop content, whereas my Patreon is entirely focused on mandolin content with transcriptions, lesson videos, and group workshops.”

You can find more about both Tristan and Sierra’s Patreon offerings by visiting them there online.