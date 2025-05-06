Sierra Hull on PBS Newshour

Yesterday’s edition of PBS Newshour included a feature on mandolin monster Sierra Hull, in the form of an interview with special correspondent Tom Casciato. Recorded earlier this year when Hull and her touring band stopped at The Hamilton Live in Washington, DC, they talk about her new album, A Tip Toe High Wire, and look back at her start as a purely bluegrass artist, before she was even a teenager.

Any fan of Sierra’s music, or of the mandolin, will want to check this out.

Sierra Hull and her band are on tour throughout this year in support of the album, including multiple dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw tour with Billy Strings and Bob Dylan. You can find all the dates online.