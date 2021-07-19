Sierra Hull and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys jam in the audience for WDVX

There are some things that can really only happen at a bluegrass festival – or an outdoor bluegrass show.

One such took place this past Saturday in Oak Ridge, TN where Sierra Hull and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys played a twin bill show for the WDVX Summer Sessions concert series.

At the end of the show, Sierra brought the Boys back on stage for a grand finale, along with young mandolinist Wyatt Ellis, a student of hers who is gaining appreciation before he even hits his teens. Hull got the idea to play an encore out in the audience, sans sound system, and the folks in attendance ate it up.

Fortunately, Wyatt’s folks caught the impromptu jam on Bill Monroe’s Roanoke on video for posterity. You’ll see Sierra with her bass player and fiddler, and all the members of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys except for bassist, Jasper Lorentzen.

That was followed by the obligatory Will The Circle Be Unbroken.

Don’t miss a chance to catch great live music when it is available near you, and you might just catch something special in person.

