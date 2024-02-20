Sideline drops new single – first in two years

A new song from Sideline? I thought they broke up last year!

Well… they did stop touring, but the band does still play the odd show. And as Mountain Home Music was still interested in their sound, the label had them back in the studio recently to cut a new song, The Lives of the Innocent.

Guitarist and co-founder of Sideline, Skip Cherryholmes, said that the guys fell right back into it when they got in the studio.

“It was great getting back in the studio after over two years — there was a lot of bottled up magic that came bursting out when we hit the first downbeat.”

Cherryholmes and co-founder, banjo man Steve Dilling, reassembled in the studio with former bandmates Nick Goad on mandolin, Kyle Windbeck on bass, and vocalist Bailey Coe, along with guest fiddler Matt Flake, to cut this Civil War number.

The Lives of the Innocent was written by Shannon Slaughter, who as a history teacher, has a penchant for pulling documented events down and making them into bluegrass songs.

He says of this latest…

“The Lives of the Innocent is a song that was inspired by the Hibriten Guards during the Civil War that mustered in Alexander County, NC. They saw heavy combat during the war, suffering a high casualty rate, and this tune chronicles what potentially could have happened to one of the soldiers in those ranks.

Steve and the guys bumped the tempo a little and captured the essence of the song, and the singing is just top-notch!”

It’s a good’n. Check it out…

The Lives of the Innocent is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.