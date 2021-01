She’s Still Here from Billy Droze

Nashville bluegrass hitmaker Billy Droze has a new single to share, She’s Still Here, on his own RBR Entertainment label.

Ever since he first popped up in bluegrass circles in 2016, Billy’s songs won him critical praise for their insightful lyrics, unpredictable rhythms, and fresh, unconventional melodies. His first solo bluegrass project also hit that year, and grassers fell in love with his singing voice. Country music fans had embraced him a few years earlier when he filled the lead vocalist role with Shenandoah while Marty Raybon was working in bluegrass. Now Marty is back in country, and Billy is here in bluegrass.

She’s Still Here is one Billy wrote with Chris Myers about a tortured soul who keeps sensing the presence of his lost love even though he knows she’s gone. The snappy track finds Droze supported by Jason Roller on guitar, Matthew Davis on banjo, James Seliga on mandolin, Greg Martin on bass, and Josh Matheney on reso-guitar.

You can find She’s Still Here now from many of the popular streaming and download sites. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

The single is distributed by The Orchard through Nashville’s Billy Blue Records.