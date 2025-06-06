She’s No Angel from C.J. Lewandowski and Del McCoury

Turnberry Records has released a new single from C.J. Lewandowski, featuring Del and Ronnie McCoury, that will thrill traditional bluegrass lovers down to their toes.

It’s a contemporary remake of a genuine classic from 1959, and the ill-fated partnership between Red Allen and The Osborne Brothers, She’s No Angel. Written by Wanda Ballman, the song was first recorded two years earlier by Kitty Wells, and since recut by a number of primarily bluegrass artists.

Lewandowski shares that this number was intended for his duo project with Bobby Osborne, Too Old To Die Young, which very nearly got placed on the shelf when Bobby died in June of 2023.

“When Bobby passed, I was at a loss. I wanted to give up on what we had accomplished in the studio. I didn’t want to hear his voice. I was contemplating quitting music altogether.”

But then a chance meeting behind the scenes at that year’s IBMA Bluegrass Awards Show a few months later changed his outlook.

“I turned the corner backstage and Del, Ronnie, and Rob McCoury were jamming with Bobby Jr., playing old Osborne Brothers songs. Del started singing She’s No Angel, and I jumped in on the low part while Bobby Jr. took his dad’s part. It was so inspiring. Bobby Jr. mentioned getting Del and the boys involved in the album — and that’s when it hit me: I had something I needed to finish.

This project would never have been completed if it weren’t for that night in Raleigh. I say it a lot because it’s true — Bobby may not be here in the physical, but someone with energy that powerful doesn’t just disappear. He was there that night to give me the kickstart I needed.”

So the project went forward, with Del set to sing the lead and Ronnie McCoury on mandolin. Del also played guitar, with Wynne Osborne on banjo, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, and Bobby Osborne, Jr. on bass. C.J. adds his vocals to the track as well.

It’s a good’n – have a listen.

She’s No Angel from C.J. and Del is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.