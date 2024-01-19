Shelton & Williams to Turnberry Records

Shelton & Williams sign with Rebekah Speer (Turnberry Records)

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of Shelton & Williams to the label, a bluegrass vocal dynamo that combines three powerful singers in a single group.

Forming the bulk of this trio are Johnny and Jeanette Williams, a husband and wife from Danville, VA who have been making waves in bluegrass music, separately and together, this past 30 years. They are joined by Jay Shelton, who grew up on grass before branching out into rock and country music. Together the group can cover traditional bluegrass with Johnny’s lonesome mountain style, more contemporary sounds with Jeanette’s lovely alto, and everything else with Jay’s wide ranging stylistic experience.

During last year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival in Raleigh, NC, the trio held a large crowd spellbound with their soaring harmonies on a string of familiar songs.

Jeanette shared few words about their new label…

“Johnny, Jay, and I are so excited to be working with Turnberry Records on our sophomore release as Shelton & Williams! Such a great team of talented professionals. We’re honored to be part of the family!”

Johnny and Jeanette are also noted songwriters, and the new trio performs with Johnny on guitar, Jay on lead guitar, and Jeanette on bass.

A pair of new singles are expected quite soon from Shelton & Williams, a bluegrass track Carolina Time, and a folkier song, Take Me Back. Both are currently available for pre-order.