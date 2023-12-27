Shelby Eicher to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Among the 2024 inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is Tulsa fiddler Shelby Eicher, who had dedicated his professional career to country, bluegrass, and swing music.

Like so many top traditional musicians, Shelby grew up in a musical family, and played in a band in northern Ohio with his grandmother as a youth that focused on square dance music.

He spent 15 years as a member of Roy Clark’s band, based in Tulsa until his passing. Clark’s touring took Eicher to the stages of The Tonight Show, Hee-Haw, The Grand Ole Opry, and many others all over the world. During his tenure he recorded five albums with Roy, and has continued to do studio session work including a number of film soundtracks and commercial jingles.

Shelby has recorded a number of his own solo projects, and appeared on recordings by J. J. Cale, Leon McAuliffe, Hank Thompson, and The Tractors.

He was previously inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2019.

These days, Shelby spends a great deal of time as a private instructor on multiple instruments, and has said many times that he derives his greatest pleasure from seeing his young charges improve and become successful musicians.

The impressive list of professional credentials from his web site includes:

National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame – Education Director

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra – Education Committee

Harwelden Repertory Artist – 2006, 2007, 2008

Harwelden Artist in the School

Roy Clark Band – 15 Years, 5 Albums

Hee-Haw – 10 Years

The Tonight Show – 4 Performances

Multiple TV Performances – Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Now, Crook and Chase, Merv Griffin

Roy Clark Russian Tour and TV Special

Sponge Bob Squarepants Sound Track

Sony Playstation Game Soundtrack – Dukes of Hazard

Old Time Fiddling CD

Dance Of The Gypsies CD

J.J. Cale CD Roll On

J.J. Cale CD “To Tulsa and Back”

Tractors CD Fast Girl

Roy D. Mercer CD Fishin’ Report theme

Mark Bruner / Shelby Eicher CD Blues Stay Away From Me

Mark Bruner / Shelby Eicher self titled CD

Hank Thompson CD My Personal Favorites

Musical Director Honky Tonk Angels

Studio Musician; album, jingle and movie soundtracks

Private fiddle, mandolin and guitar Instructor

Musical Groups: Mark Bruner & Shelby Eicher, Shelby Eicher Hot Gypsy Trio, Café Jazz, The Grasshoppers, The Kings of Western Swing, Riders of the Cimarron, Cowbop.

Roanoke Bluegrass Weekend (Instructor and Artist 2005)

Judge for Oklahoma State Fiddle Championship (8 Years)

Another of his proudest achievements is his son, Isaac Eicher, a very talented mandolinist and instructor in his own right.

Also to be inducted in 2024 are:

Richochet

Bryan White

Timothy Long

Verlon Thompson

Jerry Huffer

David Webb

Inductees will be formally recognized in a special concert and ceremony on February 17 at the Muskogee Civic Center in Muskogee, OK. Tickets are available now online.

Many congratulations to Shelby and his fellow inductees!