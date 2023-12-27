Shelby Eicher to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Among the 2024 inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is Tulsa fiddler Shelby Eicher, who had dedicated his professional career to country, bluegrass, and swing music.
Like so many top traditional musicians, Shelby grew up in a musical family, and played in a band in northern Ohio with his grandmother as a youth that focused on square dance music.
He spent 15 years as a member of Roy Clark’s band, based in Tulsa until his passing. Clark’s touring took Eicher to the stages of The Tonight Show, Hee-Haw, The Grand Ole Opry, and many others all over the world. During his tenure he recorded five albums with Roy, and has continued to do studio session work including a number of film soundtracks and commercial jingles.
Shelby has recorded a number of his own solo projects, and appeared on recordings by J. J. Cale, Leon McAuliffe, Hank Thompson, and The Tractors.
He was previously inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2019.
These days, Shelby spends a great deal of time as a private instructor on multiple instruments, and has said many times that he derives his greatest pleasure from seeing his young charges improve and become successful musicians.
The impressive list of professional credentials from his web site includes:
- National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame – Education Director
- Tulsa Symphony Orchestra – Education Committee
- Harwelden Repertory Artist – 2006, 2007, 2008
- Harwelden Artist in the School
- Roy Clark Band – 15 Years, 5 Albums
- Hee-Haw – 10 Years
- The Tonight Show – 4 Performances
- Multiple TV Performances – Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Now, Crook and Chase, Merv Griffin
- Roy Clark Russian Tour and TV Special
- Sponge Bob Squarepants Sound Track
- Sony Playstation Game Soundtrack – Dukes of Hazard
- Old Time Fiddling CD
- Dance Of The Gypsies CD
- J.J. Cale CD Roll On
- J.J. Cale CD “To Tulsa and Back”
- Tractors CD Fast Girl
- Roy D. Mercer CD Fishin’ Report theme
- Mark Bruner / Shelby Eicher CD Blues Stay Away From Me
- Mark Bruner / Shelby Eicher self titled CD
- Hank Thompson CD My Personal Favorites
- Musical Director Honky Tonk Angels
- Studio Musician; album, jingle and movie soundtracks
- Private fiddle, mandolin and guitar Instructor
- Musical Groups: Mark Bruner & Shelby Eicher, Shelby Eicher Hot Gypsy Trio, Café Jazz, The Grasshoppers, The Kings of Western Swing, Riders of the Cimarron, Cowbop.
- Roanoke Bluegrass Weekend (Instructor and Artist 2005)
- Judge for Oklahoma State Fiddle Championship (8 Years)
Another of his proudest achievements is his son, Isaac Eicher, a very talented mandolinist and instructor in his own right.
Inductees will be formally recognized in a special concert and ceremony on February 17 at the Muskogee Civic Center in Muskogee, OK. Tickets are available now online.
Many congratulations to Shelby and his fellow inductees!