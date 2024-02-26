Shelby Eicher inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

The Muskogee Civic Center held the spotlight for the 2024 inductions into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on February 17, 2024. MCs for the annual event were Tulsa Newscaster, Tess Maune, Oklahoma music historian, Hugh Foley.

Of primary interest to our readers would be in the induction of fiddler Shelby Eicher, who has dedicated his life to bluegrass, country, and swing music from his home in Tulsa.

Eicher grew up in a 200 plus year old stagecoach stop home (it’s been said President Lincoln stayed there), located in Northern Ohio. Shelby has said that becoming a musician was simply unavoidable in his musical family.

Growing up in the music world, AliceGean Smith, his grandmother, was Eicher’s driving music force. He remembers sitting at the piano and practicing with her daily. Smith taught him every aspect of music, from performance, stage presence, and the ever important aspect of eye contact, but the thing most instilled into him was the ability to create magic with his music.

Eicher plays in the “groove,” and attributes part of that from his background in clogging and square dancing.

Shelby got his first violin at the age of 5, and after playing almost 60 years (Eicher will turn 64 in April), stated the following.

“I am kind of taken back about being inducted. I was playing the VIP party at the National Fiddler Induction when Becky Hobbs came up and told me, ‘We are trying to get you inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.’ I did notice every board member of the Hall of Fame was there that night, but I had no idea.”

At this year’s induction, Shelby shared that after congratulating former employer Roy Clark on one of his inductions, “Roy told me, ‘If you live long enough, they’ll give you all kinds of awards.'” Chuckling, Eicher said during our interview, “Maybe I’ve lived long enough to be inducted.”

Eicher is still active in the studio several times a month, plays at Eicher Wednesday in Tulsa, OK, and performs with a swing band. At the induction ceremony, Eicher graced the stage with a phenomenal performance accompanied by IBMA director, Ken White( Kentucky), husband of Dixie Chicks Founder and songwriter, Robin Macy.

Others inducted include:

Bryan White – White has had success in the country genre with hits such as Someone Else, and Rebecca Lynn. It was a special night as his induction was on his 50th birthday.

Jerry Huffer – Inducted as an educator in honor of his 50 plus years as a music educator

David Webb – the recipient of the Governor’s award has a history in the music realm which all began with him hanging posters for Jim Halsey in 1963.

Ricochet- Oklahoma-based country band, who were ACM top duo or group in 1997.

Timothy Long – pianist, composer, and educator, who made his debut at a piano concert at the age of 16

Verlon Thompson – Binger, Oklahoma native and songwriter who has written hits for Kenny Rogers, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis, Dierks Bentley, and Joe Diffie.

Kudos to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for another absolute talent-filled induction.