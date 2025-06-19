Sheila Porter of Orange Army Bluegrass passes

Sheila Porter, the inspiration and impetus behind the formation of the Orange Army Bluegrass Festival in Olive Hill, KY, died on June 12 at her home from the cancer that had defined her life this past three years. She passed quietly at home, surrounded by family, at 51 years of age.

The Orange Army sprung up in response to Sheila’s cancer diagnosis. Her husband, Robert Porter, known to friends as “Sleepy,” a Kentucky bluegrass promoter and philanthropist, came up with the idea of a cancer charity, rooted in bluegrass, that would donate monies raised directly to cancer patients, rather than foundations and societies focused on a cure.

Bluegrass was a big part of Sheila and Sleepy’s relationship, something they discovered together through friends later in life, and they fell in love with the community and togetherness they found at festivals. With friends they put together the necessary organizational information to become a non-profit, and started raising funds.

The 2025 Orange Army festival in August will be their third, the first without Sheila, their most loyal and dedicated volunteer. It’s one of many events the Army hosts as fundraisers for their cause, and they have managed to offer financial assistance to dozens of cancer patients.

In this recent video, we hear Sleepy and Sheila discuss the genesis of the organization they’ve created.

Sheila Porter was laid to rest on June 15 in Hillman Family Cemetery in Lawton, KY.

She will be remembered for her sweet disposition, and kindness to all she encountered. A deeply Christian woman, her faith will remain an inspiration to others, and her memory will live on through the Orange Army and their annual bluegrass festival.

The family has established a One Cause fund to solicit donations to the Orange Army in her name.

R.I.P., Sheila Porter.