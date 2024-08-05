She Put The Go In Gone from Dave Adkins

For their next single with powerhouse bluegrass vocalist Dave Adkins, Billy Blue Records has chosen a no-punches-pulled leavin’ song called She Put The Go In Gone.

Written by Brent Baxter and Jerry Salley, it’s the opening track on Adkins’ current project, What I’m For, released earlier this year. The lyrics in the chorus underline the fact that your girl has said goodbye, without the faintest hope of contradiction.

Dave says that it’s the first piece he selected to record for this album, and knew he wanted it as soon as his producer, Jerry Salley – and the song’s co-writer – sent it his way.

“It’s one of those that I heard it, and I knew I had to record it, And man, I think it turned out great.”

They cut it with a crew of Nashville superpickers. Jason Roller played guitar and fiddle, with Aaron McDaris on banjo, Justin Moses on reso-guitar and mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass. Jerry Salley and Magnolia Williams added harmony vocals.

Nothing makes a songwriter smile like finding the perfect artist to record your composition, and Salley says that he certainly found that here.

“Dave Adkins sings this song like it was written for him! As a writer and producer, I feel like his voice perfectly captures the storyline of this high-energy, ‘I’m-out-of-here-and-ain’t-comin’-back,’ scenario. The smoking track complements Dave’s big vocals for sure!”

It’s strong, and that’s for sure. Have a listen…

She Put The Go In Gone, and the full What I’m For album, can be found now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.