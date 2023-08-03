She Don’t Know I’m Alive from Lonesome River Band

More than 40 years after their debut on the scene in 1982, Lonesome River Band is still going strong, leading the way into a second generation of punchy, contemporary bluegrass. More evidence of their staying power comes today with a pre-release listen to their latest single, She Don’t Know I’m Alive.

Sung by LRB guitarist Jesse Smathers, the song tells a story most of us will recognize, that of being attracted to someone from afar who isn’t even aware of your existence.

Band leader, banjo man Sammy Shelor, explains how it ended up with the band.

“She Don’t Know I’m Alive is a cleverly written song by Byron Hill and Tim Johnson that talks about the quest of a young man to win the love of a woman. It grabbed me from the first verse and builds from there into a strong story vocally, and I love the chorus. It’s so much fun to play live and the audience seems to really like it!”

Further support comes from regular bandmates Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Adam Miller, on mandolin, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Check it out…

She Don’t Know I’m Alive will be available tomorrow, August 4, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.