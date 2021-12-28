Shayne Bartley to Fast Track

The year end bluegrass trading season is upon us, when pickers shuffle from band to band as others leave the road in advance of the new year, or take up positions with other groups.

This morning EMG recording artists Fast Track have announced the addition of Shayne Bartley on mandolin. He steps into the spot previously occupied by Jesse Brock, who was named yesterday as a member of Authentic Unlimited.

Shayne is the definition of a bluegrass veteran. The native Kentuckian has worked in the field for more than 30 years, starting with his older brother Rick’s group. Since them, Bartley been a part of The Lost and Found, Don Rigsby and Midnight Call, American Drive, Southern Blend, The Charlie Sizemore Band, Dave Evans, Unlimited Tradition, Rarely Herd, David Peterson and 1946, and The Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show, plus fill-in work with several others.

He joins fellow Fast Trackers Dale Perry on banjo, Steve Day on fiddle, Ron Spears on bass, and Duane Sparks on guitar. All five contribute to the band vocals.

For Shayne, this is a fine opportunity to get back into touring again.

“I’m honored and excited to be asked to join Fast Track. I am looking forward to making great bluegrass music with Dale, Steve, Ron, and Duane. It will be so much fun to see all of the fans and friends again!”

And the guys, speaking jointly, say that they are pleased to have him in the band.

“Shayne is a great fit for Fast Track in so many ways. He is such a fantastic musician and singer, but beyond that, just a great guy, and will be fun to travel with! His musical style will melt right into the sound that we have all created for this band. We couldn’t be happier to have him on stage and in the studio with us going into 2022 and beyond.”

Fast Track gets back to it in mid-January with visits to The Down Home in Johnson City, TN on January 13, Lorraine’s Coffee House in Cary, NC on the 14th, and the BBQ & Bluegrass Fundraiser in McConnellsburg, PA on the 15th.

You can find their full 2022 schedule online.