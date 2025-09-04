Shannon Slaughter’s The Working Man inspires Galax lager

Creek Bottom Brewing & Distillery in Galax, VA has created a special beer called Work’n Man Lager, inspired by the bluegrass song, The Working Man, written and recorded by Shannon Slaughter. It appeared on his 2011 album The Sideman Steps Out, which was released in 2011.

Shannon said at the time that he wrote the song in tribute to the lunch bucket brigade who leave the house early every morning to earn a living with their hands, to support both their families and their community.

Brewmaster John Ayers at Creek Bottom felt that the song described Shannon as well as anyone, and the hard work he has put into his own career and family. The two have been friends for 30 years, since Slaughter was studying at Virginia’s Radford University. Dedication to his bluegrass music goals, plus for his career in education and coaching, and achieving success in all those areas, deserved recognition in Ayers’ mind.

And thus we have Work’n Man Lager, 4.5% ABV, available at the Creek Bottom Taphouse & Pub in Galax, both on draft and in six-packs to take home with you. The Pub serves lunch and dinner every day, and features live music several days each week.

The Shannon Slaughter Band performs there on Saturday, September 6, so you can have a Work’n Man with him, and maybe get him to autograph a can.

Here’s the song that launched the lager, performed with Shannon on guitar and lead vocal, Ron Inscore on mandolin, Joey Cox on banjo, Ron Stewart on fiddle, and Heather Slaughter on bass. Shawn Lane sings the tenor vocal.

The Working Man, and all of Slaughter’s music, is available on CD or for download from Shannon’s web site, and from the many popular download and streaming services online.

If you live close to Galax, head on over to Creek Bottom on Saturday and raise a frosty Work’n Man to Shannon and the boys.