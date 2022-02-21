Shallow Rivers video from Jackson Hollow

Mountain Fever Records has released a music video for their current single with Canadian grassers, Jackson Hollow.

The song is called Shallow Rivers, written by Shari Baker, Christy Baker, and Austin Cunningham. Like much of Jackson Hollow’s material, it bears a strong country influence, with a strong lead vocal from Tianna Lefebvre. Harmonies provided by her husband, Mike Sanyshyn, who also plays fiddle and mandolin, and bassist Charlie Frie.

The group is completed by Eric Reed on guitar, with guest appearances on this track from Jeff Scroggins on banjo and Michael Kilby on reso-guitar.

Lefebvre and Sanyshyn are highly decorated members of the British Columbia music scene. Tianna has won the Female Vocalist os the year award from the BC Country Music Association, and Mike has been named Fiddle Player of the Year by both the Canadian Country Music Association and the BC Country Music Association. He is also a four-time Provincial Fiddle Champion. On top of that, Jackson Hollow has won the BC Country Music Association Gaylord Wood Traditional/Roots Country Award three times. Not too shabby!

Tianna and Mike shared with us what Shallow Rivers means to them.

“I’ve been drinkin’ from shallow rivers…. but my heart needs deeper water… These beautiful lyrics deliver a powerful and heartfelt message defining what it’s like to yearn for the perfect soulmate. With the realization, sometimes it takes a little longer than expected to discover ‘true passion’ while learning to accept that you may have to look at little deeper to find your own ‘sweet forever.'”

Check out the video which captures Jackson Hollow in performance.

Shallow Rivers is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.