Shade Tree Collective releases Wayfaring Stranger

Shade Tree Collective is a band that hails from that part of the US where Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania are in close proximity. The members came together at a jam underneath a large maple tree towards the end of the pandemic days, hence the band name.

They have recently completed their first studio recording, and have a single released from the efforts. It’s their take on the familiar folk song, Wayfaring Stranger, with lyrics believed to date back to the early 19th century, attached to a melody from a German tune from the 17th. It’s sung here by guitarist David Bitler, with support from Daniel Fitzgerald on banjo, Ronnie Webb on mandolin, Stacey Sinclair on fiddle, Jesse Friedberg on reso-guitar, and John Bryant on bass. Daniel and Ronnie add harmonies.

Speaking about the single release, Bitler tells us…

“This was the first time we have recorded as an ensemble. It was a great experience. We currently have plans to expand on this venture and look forward to recording more songs in the near future.”

Have a listen to how Shade Tree Collective hears Wayfaring Stranger. Check it out.

Wayfaring Stranger is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.