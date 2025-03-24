Seth Mulder takes us to Scotland with Gilgarry’s Glen

Rebel Records offers another taste from their upcoming project with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run in this latest single, Gilgarry’s Glen.

It’s a tale from rural Scotland written by Canadian fiddler J.P. Cormier, which issues a sigh of regret for the old ways as the cities encroach on the ancient lands.

Mulder says that the song was presented to him by co-producer Dudley Connell, and now it’s become his most treasured one from the record.

“Gilgarry’s Glen is probably my favorite track off the new album. I fell in love with it instantly. Music should touch you deeply, and I wanted something on this album that would really reach into the listener’s heart. Gilgarry’s Glen does exactly that—at least, it does for me. For the longest time, I couldn’t make it through the song without getting a little emotional.

This track stands apart from anything we’ve released before, yet it still carries those signature elements that make it feel authentically ours. I hope when people hear it, they feel the same connection I did from the very first listen.”

See if it doesn’t hit you the same way.

<a href="https://sethmulderandmidnightrun.bandcamp.com/track/gilgarrys-glen-single">Gilgarry’s Glen (single) by Seth Mulder & Midnight Run</a>

Gilgarry’s Glen is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for more about the Coming On Strong album on which it will be included in the near future.