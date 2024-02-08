Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Rebel Records

Mark Freeman of Rebel Records with Seth Mulder

Rebel Records has snagged one of the leaders in the new traditional bluegrass movement with the signing of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to the label. We say “new traditional” as Seth and the boys write and record original music that fits well within the time-honored cannon, as well as resurrecting prior classics.

The band has had quite a run since forming to work at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN back in 2015. They received a nomination for IBMA’s Momentum Band of the Year in 2020, and their song My, My, My was awarded as SPBGMA’s Bluegrass Song of the Year in 2022.

Now working on their third album, Mulder says that he and the band are delighted to be partnering with Rebel.

“We are so excited to join the Rebel family. It’s an honor to join such a historic label with a legacy that stands the test of time, and we are thankful that Mark Freeman has faith in our music and our future. There are some great things to come, and some great music coming on the horizon that we can’t wait to share.”

With Mulder on mandolin and vocals, Midnight Run consists of Colton Powers on banjo, Max Silverstein on fiddle, Chevy Watson on guitar, and Tyler Griffith on bass.

Freeman, second generation owner of Rebel Records says…

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to our stable of artists! It is exciting when bands keep true to the traditional sound while adding their own twist. They have already established a firm foundation and we can’t wait to get this new adventure started with them!”

A first single from the next project, a grassed up version of Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode, is expected in a few month’s time.