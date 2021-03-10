Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced today the signing of young bluegrass traditionalists Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to the label. The band epitomizes today’s renewed interest in the sound and energy from the early days of bluegrass.

Seth and the boys met at school enrolled in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University. From there they took their music up the road to Gatlinburg, where they performed live at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery for a year or so, beefing up their entertainment chops dealing with different audiences every day.

Along the way they developed a comfortable and easy rapport with listeners from the stage, matched with a hard driving, traditional bluegrass style that is winning them plaudits left and right.

Mulder plays mandolin and sings lead, supported by Colton Powers on banjo, Max Etling on bass, and band comedian, Ben Watlington, on guitar. Using a mix of original songs and underplayed classics, they have developed a powerful show that brings a smile to the faces of bluegrass lovers, and new fans as well.

Mulder says that he feels right at home with his new label partners, having worked with them in the past.

“I know I speak for all of us when I say we’re excited to be teaming up with Mark Hodges and Mountain Fever Records. Mark has a fantastic team that we had the pleasure of working with a few weeks ago as we recorded at Mountain Fever Studios. We’re thrilled to get some brand-new music out to radio stations everywhere and even more excited for all of you to hear it. Stay tuned for our first single to drop at the end of this month.”

A new single for their next album is on the way later this month.

You can get a feel for the Midnight Run sound in this recent video clip they shot during a band rehearsal.

And see a full live show in this livestream concert they did for the Isis Music Hall in Asheboro, NC a couple of weeks back.