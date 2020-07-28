Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Europe in 2022

We heard today from our friends with My Grass Is Blue in Ireland, who promote bluegras shows both at home, and across Europe as well.

Run by the Byrne family on the east coast of Ireland, they had planned to bring Kristy Cox over for shows this summer, but pandemic restrictions required that all to be postponed until 2021. It was to have been their first time managing a complete European tour for a US bluegrass act, and they were all disappointed to see it put off until next year.

But showing confidence in their ability to do so, they have already contracted with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to come over as well in 2022. They will have dates in Ireland and England, plus many more across western Europe.

Mulder says that they can’t wait to do the UK and the continent again.

“We’re so excited to be teaming up with mygrassisblue.com. They have a passion for the music and a drive to connect bands with new audiences all over Europe. Plus, they are great people to boot. We had the opportunity of meeting them on our last tour in Ireland, and really enjoyed the time we got to spend around them. They’ve got great things in the works and we’re looking forward to working with them over the next few years.”

As show dates are confirmed, Dave Jr with My Grass Is Blue will post them here.

Good to see promoters looking ahead to better days in years to come!