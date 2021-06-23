Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Andrea Roberts Agency

The Andrea Roberts Agency has announced the signing of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run for exclusive booking representation. These masters of ’50s and ’60s throwback bluegrass have also recently signed with Mountain Fever Records.

Seth and the boys got their start performing in Gatlinburg, TN at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery where they still appear when they aren’t on the road, keeping the band extra tight. All are college educated grassers, with a special love for the traditional sound applied to original music written within the group. Mulder plays mandolin with Colton Powers on banjo, Ben Wattlington on guitar, and Max Etling on bass. Seth sings most of the leads, though everyone has a hand in the vocals. Cody Bauer also joins them on fiddle for selected shows.

Roberts says that she is delighted to add Midnight Run to her roster, which also includes The Grascals, Caleb Daugherty, Wildfire, and Daryl Mosely.

“I am so excited to be working with this great band! Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is a young group that is really working hard, and making great strides in the industry very quickly. I am so impressed with their professionalism and work ethic on top of the extraordinary music they are creating, and their energetic and entertaining stage show. This band has really got the chops – vocals and instrumentals – and I feel very certain that promoters are not going to want to miss out on having them on their festivals in 2022! I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with Midnight Run and I feel like their future in bluegrass music is extremely bright.”

Mulder is equally psyched to join Roberts’ team.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Andrea Roberts Agency. We’ve been looking for the right agency to team up ever since Jim Roe told us he was retiring, and we knew we needed someone that would work hard for us and help us grow as a band. When we connected with Andrea, it just felt right. She offered great ideas and goals, and her connections within bluegrass music make for a valuable resource for the band. Her strong presence in bluegrass music, the top-tier bands she works with in the past and present, and her love for the music made her stand out. We’re excited to grow as a band see where we go as we add to our team.”

Here’s a live video of the guys doing their current Mountain Fever single, One More Night.

For more information about Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, visit the Andrea Roberts Agency online.