Seth Mulder & Midnight Run sign with Billy Blue

Who are those masked men?

Billy Blue Records in Nashville has announced the signing of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to the label. They met with Billy Blue execs Jerry Salley and Ed Leonard recently to approve the contract, and posed for a masked signing photo.

This young group from the fertile bluegrass ground of east Tennessee plays an aggressive sort of traditional bluegrass, hard driving and high energy, with clever original material from mandolinist and band leader Mulder, and guitarist Ben Watlington.

The band is completed by Colton Powers on banjo, Max Etling on bass, and Cody Bauer on fiddle. Midnight Run is another professional touring band that was formed to do shows at the Ole Smokey Moonshine Distilleries in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN. When visiting is allowed, they provide live bluegrass entertainment at their various locations, for 8-10 hours each day.

Salley says that he loved these guys from the first time he saw them at a showcase during World of Bluegrass 2019.

“This is a group that really cares about the music, and about one another. They are infinitely entertaining when they perform. The vocals and musicianship are top notch, of course, but it’s that visible camaraderie that absolutely makes fans fall in love with Midnight Run.”

Mulder tells us that he and the boys are powerfully stoked to be working with Billy Blue.

“All of us are really excited to be part of the Billy Blue Team. Ed and Jerry have done a fantastic job with their artist roster and have produced some great music. We’re thankful to be signed with a label along side some of the biggest names in bluegrass. It’s a true honor to be a part of their team, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds!”

Here are a couple videos of material likely to be included on their debut with the label, starting with Seth’s One More Night.

And here’s Ben’s Don’t Let The Door Hit You On Your Way Out.

Expect to hear more from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run in the coming weeks.