Seth Mulder & Midnight Run heading to Europe this month

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run are packing their grips for the long, long trip across the ocean for two weeks on the European continent, taking their good time traditional bluegrass music to fans in multiple countries. The tour is being coordinated by the Irish bluegrass agency, My Grass Is Blue.

They’ll head out the last week of June and kick things off with a performance at the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival in the Netherlands over the June 29-30 weekend. 2024 marks the 12th annual running of this event, which has become one of the premier bluegrass gatherings in Europe. This festival runs for three days, and draws between 12,000-15,000 listeners each year.

A number of other US and Canadian groups will be coming over to Rotterdam as well, like The Kody Norris Show, The Henhouse Prowlers, The Slocan Ramblers, Tray Wellington, Riley Baugus, Damn Tall Buildings, and The Dirty Grass Players. Top grassers from the Netherlands are also on the bill like Leadbeaters, Bertolf, Blue Grass Boogiemen, The Peckin’ Boys, and several others, plus acts from Spain, Britain, Sweden, Belgium, and New Zealand.

There is also a bluegrass camp where instruction and master classes are held. Anyone curious about bluegrass in western Europe can make a deep dive at Rotterdam.

After a weekend in the Netherlands, Seth and the boys head to Switzerland for a show in Laufen on July 2, with a few days off to take in the magnificent Swiss scenery. Then it’s off to Germany for a 4th of July show at Munich’s fabled Rattlesnake Saloon. That weekend they head to the Czech Republic for the Třebsínské Zvonění, which translates as the Trebsin Bell Ringing Festival, where they will headline, and a Saturday show at Průcha Bluegrass Instruments in Slapy nad Vltavou.

Norway is next, and last, with a July 8 show in Oslo, sponsored by Bluegrassaften, Norway’s only year-round bluegrass event organizer, and a Saturday night spot at the Strenger i Gress Bluegrass Festival on Tyrifjorden lake. Seth et al will teach at the festival’s pre-event workshop in between those two dates.

Mulder tells us that this will be the band’s fourth trip to perform in Europe, and that they love the fans over there.

“We always enjoy touring Europe. You will find some of the nicest people and the most hardcore bluegrass fans over there! Our tour manager, Dave, works hard to put a great tour together and he rarely disappoints. If you’re in Europe, we hope to see you out at a show!”

The European bluegrass scene is quite robust, something that US and Canadian fans would greatly enjoy if a trip over is on your radar. A major event like Rotterdam would be a great way for anyone, anywhere, to get a taste of how its done over there.

My Grass Is Blue is also bringing over The Mike Mitchell Band for a brief tour of Ireland and England during the last week in June. Details on those dates can be found on Mike’s web site.

Hats off to Dave and Dave with My Grass Is Blue for their hard work bringing North American bluegrass to audiences overseas!