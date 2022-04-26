Seth Mulder & Midnight Run heading to Europe in May

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run are gearing up for their first European tour, kicking off in Belgium in a little more than two weeks. The boys will be taking their hard charging, old time bluegrass show all across the continent on an extensive tour organized, managed, and led by Dave Byrne and My Grass Is Blue, an Irish firm formed specifically to promote bluegrass music in Ireland and Europe.

Midnight Run will spend a month overseas, with stops in Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, England, Scotland, Netherlands, and the big Bluegrass Omagh festival in Northern Ireland. That’s 18 concerts over 26 days in 10 different countries.

A brief video was produced to promote the tour, showing the list of dates.

My Grass Is Blue has created special t-shirts and a tour poster memorializing the visit, which will be available for sale at each show.

Dave has also promised to put together a tour diary along the way, sharing stories, photos, and impressions gained by driving four smelly bluegrass boys all over the continent, making new friends and playing their mix of original and traditional bluegrass music from east Tennessee.

Here’s an example in their recent single, My My My.

You can see full tour details online, including ticket information for each concert. Don’t miss this high powered show if it’s coming close to where you live.