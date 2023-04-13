Seth Mulder introduces new members of Midnight Run

Chevy Watson photo by Laci Mack/Tyler Griffith photo © Dave Hollender

Seth Mulder has announced two new faces in Midnight Run, stepping in for founding members Ben Watlington and Max Etling who left at the end of 2022. He assures us that they still play the sort of fiery old school grass the band has been known for, and even shared a couple of live videos to prove it.

Let’s have him tell the tale…

“Our first new member is Chevy Watson from Rutherford, NC. He plays guitar and sings lead and parts. He’s a great addition to the band, both vocally and musically, and we look forward to working with him.

Next is Tyler Griffith from Avon, IN, on upright bass and vocals. Tyler has been a good friend of ours for a long time, and when the opportunity came up to work with him in a professional setting, we knew he was the right fit. Tyler’s official first show won’t be with us until the middle of June as he is currently in the Netherlands with his wife while she heals up from surgery.

Our good friend Joe Sharp has been helping us out for the last few months, and it has been a blast playing with him.

Im excited to work with the new members. They are both great people I have known for a long time, and the opportunity to bring them on board is exciting. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what they have to offer.

Our lineup is rounded out with Colton Powers on banjo, Max Silverstein on fiddle, and myself on mandolin.”

The band initially formed to work at the Ole Smoky Moonshine locations in east Tennessee, and has since grown into an international touring act who records for the Mountain Fever label.

Here are the boys tearing up Fire on the Mountain at the Collins Theatre in Paragould, AR.

Here they are again at the Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival with Duncan & Brady.

Visit Seth Mulder & Midnight Run online to see their summer touring schedule, which gets very busy next month.