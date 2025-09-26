September Piedmont Opry Time report

Piedmont Opry Time! is a once-a-month, Thursday night, LIVE Pickin’ & Singin’, Bluegrass/Americana, one-hour radio show on Winston-Salem, NC’s WTOB radio. Organized by George Hamilton V, the live music program is co-produced by the country music star along with WTOB’s Station Manager, Ken Hauser. It airs on WTOB Radio (96.7 FM/980 AM) and online. George V established the Piedmont Opry in 2017.

The live show for September featured former North Carolina Bluegrass Association President, Vivian Pennington Hopkins. She has just released a project honoring her late father, Back to the Cabin in Caroline – A Tribute to Bluegrass Pioneer, John Ralph Pennington. She brought along her band, Carolina Wildfire, which included Tom Hyatt on banjo, Travis Brady on bass, and William Britt on guitar. Joining in was special guest, Jean-Luc Leroux, originally from Paris, France, and now residing in Nouvelle, New Caledonia on mandolin, Pammy Lassiter on dobro, and her husband, Big T Lassiter, on bass. Past performers on Piedmont Opry Time have included Caroline Owens, The Biscuit Eaters, None Of The Above, “JAM” (Junior Appalachian Musicians), Mona Jo Griffin & Friends, Hotwax & The Splinters, Hazy Ridge Band, and many more.

Nashville born and raised, George Hamilton V is the son of the late George Hamilton IV. George V is a singer-songwriter, world travelin’ troubadour, and thiry-year veteran of The Grand Ole Opry. He and his father performed together on the Opry whenever their individual tour schedules allowed. Their final Opry performance was on September 6, 2014. George Hamilton IV passed away just eight days later of a heart attack.

George Hamilton V established the Piedmont Opry in Winston-Salem as a salute to his parents, their hometown, and home of “The George Hamilton IV Bridge” on U.S. Hwy 421/Salem Parkway. George IV is buried nearby in Old Salem in “God’s Acre.”

Vivian shared how the recent evening of live bluegrass music came to be.

“George asked if I could bring my band to play live at WTOB. He wanted to showcase and talk about my recent CD release, the featured song, My Cabin in Caroline, my dad, and the upcoming music video.

So with the help of (banjoist) Tom Hyatt, we brought along Travis Brady on bass and William Britt (Gena’s nephew) on guitar. He also wanted Jean-Luc Leroux from New Caledonia (an island east of Australia) to sing a couple of his French bluegrass songs. Pammy and Big T Lassiter accompanied Jean-Luc since he was visiting with them in West End, NC while he was in the US for IBMA.

We all met early at the radio station to rehearse. When you have professional players, it doesn’t take long to put a set list together. Even the original French bluegrass songs that Jean-Luc brought to the group were a breeze for these professional pickers.

Ken Hauser got the studio set up for us. He even brought out and hooked up the original WTOB vintage microphone. The hour-long interview and live radio show went on the air Thursday evening, September 11, at 7:00pm.”

She shared a little personal history.

“Jean-Luc and I have worked with George V on prior radio and stage shows that he has hosted in North Carolina and Tennessee. In addition to hosting Piedmont Opry Time at WTOB, he also hosts Nashvegas in Tennessee, plus numerous other shows.

We had a great time in the studio and enjoyed dinner afterwards with George and his wife, Lillian. He’s asked me to join him for another radio show soon, but I’m not sure what we will put together yet.”

Knowing Vivian Pennington Hopkins, the next show will be bluegrass and feature some of the best in the region.

To find out more about George V and his musical endeavors, visit him online.