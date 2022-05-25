Send Me Lord, Send Me from Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger

Bluegrass songwriters and performers Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger have hooked up again following their 2018 duo project, Let It Burn, this time for an album of original and traditional Gospel music.

These two are good friends, though they each work in different aspects of the music industry. Weisberger, a generation ahead of his counterpart, is an A&R man and producer for Mountain Home Music in Asheville, NC, and Hilter is currently playing banjo in the touring company of a new, modernized production of Oklahoma!

The full EP, Room At The Table, is set for release on Friday, and they have offered a sneak preview to our readers today. It’s the track, Send Me Lord, Send Me, written by Justin, Jon, and Ashleigh Caudill.

Justin says that he loves the way it came out.

“When Ashleigh, Jon, and I sat down to write this song, I hadn’t written a true Gospel number in such a long time. But, it came out so simply and authentically Gospel — I love the call and response and the feeling that it could be sung by a quartet, a bluegrass band, or a congregation. Plus, the message resonates with my own story with the church. One of my favorites I’ve written and recorded with Jon, for sure.”

Jon agrees, bragging a bit on his contribution to the arrangement.

“This song was written especially for the project, based on an idea that Justin brought to the session. I love the way the lyric contrasts the narrator’s desire to be called into the Lord’s service with the ways that various Biblical figures resisted that call, and the classic simplicity of the melody and chord structure. I’m also proud to say that I was the one who suggested that Justin use his tuners for the kickoff and banjo solo! We hope it brings to mind echoes of great bluegrass Gospel recordings by artists like Larry Sparks, The Marshall Family, and The Isaacs.”

Weisberger plays bass and Hiltner banjo, supported by Laura Ray on guitar, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, and Corrina Rose Logston Stephens on fiddle. Ashleigh Caudill and Wendy Hickman sing harmony vocals.

Check it out…

Room At The Table will be available on May 27 from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered from bandcamp.