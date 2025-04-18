Seminole Wind video from Pitney Meyer

Today Curb Records has released Cherokee Pioneer, the debut album from Pitney Meyer.

The album is notable in several ways, not least the fact that a mostly-original, solidly-bluegrass project is out on a major Nashville label, with a full promotional effort behind it. Featuring Curb artist Mo Pitney, a charting country artist with a bluegrass pedigree, the record sees him partnered with life-long grasser John Meyer, a fellow singer and songwriter who shares Pitney’s love for good songs, performed and recorded to the highest level of perfection.

Pitney and Meyer wrote the bulk of the songs here, growing out of a residency the two did a few years back at The Station Inn in Nashville. The more they wrote, the more they saw potential in what they were composing.

Curb could very easily have rejected this recording, or allowed Mo to release it as a side project with no backing, but they registered with his enthusiasm and embraced it wholeheartedly.

A new single is out today, concurrent with the album, called Seminole Wind, one written and recorded by John Anderson in 1992. Like all of the tracks on Cherokee Pioneer, it was recorded live to analog tape, and mixed and mastered on analog equipment as well, for the highest audio fidelity.

All those recording sessions were likewise shot on video (digitally… a nod to modern technology), and this video captures John and Mo, along with Nate Burie on mandolin, Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, and Blake Pitney on bass, laying this one down.

Seminole Wind, and the full Cherokee Pioneer album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and vinyl LPs can be ordered directly from the artists and the label.